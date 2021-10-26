Richard Frank

EUREKA – Richard Wayne Frank, 83, died at 1:22 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born June 27, 1938, in Peoria, the son of Richard and Nathalia Heiniger Frank. He married Edith Rechkemmer.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Zenon) Bursztynsky, Ottawa and Karen (Ron) Makela, Adel, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Natalie (Timothy) Klinefelter, Amanda (Reii Chang) Bursztynsky, Jessica Bursztynsky, Cassandra Makela, Dr. Jordan (Heidi) Makela, Brynn (David) Mathis and Tory Makela; two great-grandchildren, Livia and Theo; one sister, Linda Frank, Eureka and one brother, Donald Frank, Eureka.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard graduated from Eureka High School in 1956 and later from the University of Illinois Institute of Aviation, Champaign-Urbana. He was a corporate pilot for Honeggers and Martin Engineering, where he later retired as a quality control manager. Richard was a member of the Eureka AC Church, Eureka. He loved his family, travel (with frequent motorcycle camping across the country and Europe), nature hikes, taking pictures and talking to people.

Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Eureka AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Eureka AC Church. Burial will follow the service in the Morton AC Church Cemetery, Morton.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka or to the AC Harvest Call.