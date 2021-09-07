Rebecca Oltman

Rebecca grew up on a farm near Metamora and being one of seven children, she made many wonderful childhood memories. She enjoyed her years as a student at St. Mary’s Grade School and Metamora Township High School. Rebecca received an associate’s degree from Canton Community College (Spoon River College), a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois State University, Normal, and a master’s degree in education/administration from Bradley University, Peoria. Many fondly remember Rebecca as their teacher from Germantown Hills Elementary School and Riverview Grade School, Spring Bay. She later was principal at Riverview Grade School and Fieldcrest Elementary South, Minonk, before she retired. Rebecca was known for loving Jesus with all of her heart. She faithfully shared His love with others and will be remembered for being a prayer warrior. Rebecca enjoyed being with her family and friends, working outside in her garden, carrying on the legacy of her mother through cooking, sewing, writing poetry, singing with The Village Aires, going on trips to The Holy Land, participating in women’s Bible studies and having family reunions with her siblings and extended family. She and Jack made many wonderful memories over the winter in Fort Myers, Fla., for 12 years. Rebecca especially had a place in her heart for Salem4Youth Ranch, rural Flanagan, where she was a volunteer cook and absolutely loved serving there. She will be remembered especially for her faithfulness in writing thoughtful cards and her generosity in helping others. When writing in a keepsake memory book for her family, she was asked the question, “Do you have a good piece of advice?” As an encouragement to us all, Rebecca wrote, “Love Jesus, talk to Him daily, thank God for all of your blessings, help those in need and regard each new day as a gift from God. What you do with that day is your gift to God.”