Raymond Wettstein

EUREKA – Raymond E. Wettstein, 83, died at 12:51 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Peoria.

He was born Jan. 16, 1938, on the family farm near Eureka, the son of Sam and Hazel Pepper Wettstein. He married Sally J. Bishop on June 1, 1957, in Morton. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Connie (Marvin) Ehnle, Morton and Carla (Philip) Lehman, Eureka; one son, Ron (Julie) Wettstein, Washington; six grandchildren, Trisha (Shawn) Sullivan, Traci (Anthony) Lopez, Matthew (LaDonna) Lehman, Blake (Alexis) Lehman, Nate Wettstein and Emma Wettstein and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Wettstein.

Ray was a lifelong farmer as well as cattle, particularly his shorthorn cattle. He was fond of his life on the farm and time spent with family.

Per his wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Deiters Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.