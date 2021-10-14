Randy Kleen

MINONK – Randy "Baldy" Kleen, 61, of El Paso, died at 3:49 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born May 30, 1960, in Streator, the son of Garmer “Baldy” and Alda Nauman Kleen.

Survivors include two brothers, Greg (Susan) Kleen, El Paso and Dennis Kleen, Minonk; two sisters, Janet Torres, Minonk and Kathy (Ron Knack) Kleen, Graymont; eight nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School. He owned/operated Kleen Construction. Randy was an avid St. Louis Cardinals’ fan and also enjoyed playing Euchre and Pinochle. Randy also enjoyed socializing with his friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the El Paso Emergency Squad or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate of Peoria.