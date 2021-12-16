Ralph Heussner

EUREKA – Ralph Elmer Heussner, 53, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Feb. 7, 1968, the son of Ray and Sandee Heussner.

Survivors include his parents; his wife, Tiffany Heussner; one brother, Roy Heussner; two sisters-in-law, Karla and Amy; two brothers-in-law, Tad and Steve; in-laws, Jerry Marguerite and five beloved nieces and nephews, Derek, Matt, Rachel, Luke and Kate.

Ralph will be remembered for his endless humor, good nature, his love for animals, the outdoors and especially his devotion to family and friends. He was always willing to lend a hand and help his neighbors. Ralph will be missed.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized as of yet.

Memorials may be made to the Clay County Humane Society (who saved his favorite cat, Scout, with heart surgery minus a charge), 2230 Filmore St., Orange Park, Fla., 32065, or to the White Oak Conservation (Ralph was excited when he learned retired circus elephants were in northeastern Florida in a natural setting and had plans to go see them), 581705 White Oak Road, Yulee, Fla., 32097.