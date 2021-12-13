ROANOKE – Phyllis McEldowney, 93, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice in Peoria.

She was born July 9, 1928, in Roanoke, the daughter of Ralph and Rose Johnson LaConte. She married John W. McEldowney on July 27, 1946, in Roanoke. He died March 14, 1994.

Survivors include three sons, John A. McEldowney and William G. McEldowney, both of Roanoke, and Ralph (Penny) McEldowney, Creve Coeur; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one sister, Delores “Tiny” Capponi, Toluca.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Phyllis McEldowney, and one grandson, Donny McEldowney.

Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Roanoke, where she loved to sing in the choir and had cleaned the church for many years.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Ryan Mattingly officiating. Visitation will take place Thursday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery in Roanoke.

Memorials may be to the family to assist with funeral expenses.