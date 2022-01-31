Nancy Knapp

EUREKA – Nancy Catherine Gerber Knapp, 86, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her home in Eureka.

She was born March 16, 1935, in Eureka, the daughter of Franklin and Margaret VanFossen Gerber. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Knapp, on Dec. 5, 1954. He survives.

Other survivors include five children, Brian (Lorna) Knapp, Mediapolis, Iowa, Steven (Lori) Knapp and Beth (Dean) Blunier, both of Eureka, Debra (Dirk) Steffen, Goodfield and Patricia Knapp, Washington; 17 cherished grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two brothers, John (Deb) Gerber and Alan Gerber, both of Eureka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Frank Gerber, and one great-grandchild, Jace Knapp.

Nancy gave her life to the Lord and served Him faithfully for 63 years. She was a member of Congerville Apostolic Christian Church. Nancy was active in her children's lives as she served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader. She was a homemaker, loved to sew, do crossword puzzles and had a card ministry to many family and friends.

Services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Congerville AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Goodfield AC Church fellowship hall and Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Congerville AC Church. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield/Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goofield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.