Michael Barth

BENSON – Michael E. "Mick" Barth, 78, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Streator, the son of Michael J. and Dorothea P. Koch Barth. He married Janet Hock on April 3, 1965. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Kristine (Greg) Wagner, Parkville, Mo., and Keri (Troy) Duvendack, East Peoria; two sons, Michael R. (Janice) Barth, Lexington and Keith (Susanna) Barth, Washburn; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie (Ronnie) Carls and Mary Weers, both of Flanagan, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Betty Land, and two brothers-in-law, David Land and Virgil Weers.

The couple had resided in Benson for the past 55 years. Michael worked in the automotive field for 47 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. Before his retirement, he was a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT). Michael loved to boat, fish, camp and spend time with family and friends. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Benson.

Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Rayson officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the church, Benson Fire Department or to OSF Richard Owen Hospice Home, 8630 North Illinois Route 91, Peoria, 61615.