Melvin Matter

MINONK – Melvin H. Matter, 95, died at 11:02 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home near Minonk.
He was born June 29, 1926, in Woodford, the son of Herman and Rosina Gastmann Matter. He married Phyllis M. Voigts on March 1, 1953, at Ransom. She died Dec. 24, 2010.
Survivors include two daughters, Judith Matter, Dover, Tenn., and Janis (Brent) Hamer, Dana; two grandchildren, John Megow and Carolyn Megow; one brother, Raymond Matter, Minonk and one sister, Dorothy Kuhl, Juno Beach, Fla.
Melvin served in the Army during World War II in the Third Engineer Combat Battalion with the 24th Infantry. He was Groveland Township clerk from 1977 to 1997. Melvin was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Minonk, where he taught Bible and Sunday school for over three decades and also served on the council for 14 years, Minonk American Legion Post No. 142, where he served as commander, La Salle County Farm Bureau, served as a precinct committee member for the Republican Party in both LaSalle and Woodford Counties and served on the Minonk-Dana-Rutland school board. In 1989, he was recognized by Future Farms as one of the top 100 best managed farms. Melvin was a man of great character and wisdom. He will be deeply missed by his family and community.
Services will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk with the Rev. Erik Johnson officiating, Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Minonk Township Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by Post 142.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.