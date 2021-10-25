Melvin Matter

Melvin served in the Army during World War II in the Third Engineer Combat Battalion with the 24th Infantry. He was Groveland Township clerk from 1977 to 1997. Melvin was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Minonk, where he taught Bible and Sunday school for over three decades and also served on the council for 14 years, Minonk American Legion Post No. 142, where he served as commander, La Salle County Farm Bureau, served as a precinct committee member for the Republican Party in both LaSalle and Woodford Counties and served on the Minonk-Dana-Rutland school board. In 1989, he was recognized by Future Farms as one of the top 100 best managed farms. Melvin was a man of great character and wisdom. He will be deeply missed by his family and community.