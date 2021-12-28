EUREKA – Martha Armstrong, 90, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home in Eureka.

She was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Jackson, Mo., the daughter of Fred and Nellie Noel Siebert. She married Cletus Armstrong on May 26, 1956, in Granite City. He died Dec. 19, 2021, in Peoria.

Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Bumeter, Metamora, Dona (Doug) DePrenger, Henderson, Nev., and Anna (James Brown) Beede, Snyder, Okla.; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Susan Armstrong, one brother, Charles Siebert, and one sister, Dorothy Voss.

Martha worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Methodist Hospital in Peoria. She loved music, work in her garden, puzzles and visits to the ocean. Martha was a member of the Eureka American Legion Auxiliary. She had a love for the Lord as well as a kind and gentle way about her. Martha loved to help others and was a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished the times she was able to visit with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were Dec. 14, 2021, at Liberty Bible Church, Eureka. The Rev. Dan Waller officiated. Visitation was before the service at the church. Burial was in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.