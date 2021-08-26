Lydia Kennell

EUREKA – Lydia Marie “Libbs” Kennell, 88, died at 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Belleville, Pa., the daughter of Stephen and Lydia Glick Kauffman. She married Marvin J. Kennell on Oct. 22, 1960, in Belleville. He died March 22, 2006.

Survivors include one daughter, Betty (Dale) Heinold, Lacon; one son, Bryant (Lisa) Kennell, Eureka; seven grandchildren, Rebekah (Joel) Zehr, Michael (Ali) Heinold, Erin Kennell, Austin (Rachel) Kennell, Ryan (Anna) Kennell, Logan Kennell and Dustin Kennell; six great-grandchildren and one sister, Lavina (Enos) Herr, Newport, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Betty, and two brothers, LeRoy Kauffman and Samuel Kauffman.

Prior to her marriage, Lydia worked at the Graci Dress Factory and Shoe Factory. She also worked for Plattner Jewelry in Roanoke. Lydia was a member of Living Faith Fellowship Church, Eureka, where she taught Sunday school, and the Woodford County Home Extension in Eureka. She also volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop, Eureka, and with the Mennonite Relief Sale.

Services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Cazenovia Mennonite Church, Cazenovia, with Dennis Kennell officiating. Visitation will take place Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, and Tuesday morning from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Eureka. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Living Faith Fellowship Church, Eureka, or to the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.