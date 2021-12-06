Loretta Curley

MINONK – Loretta Mae Curley, 89, died at 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Roanoke, the daughter of Dominick and Jeannette Cerva Pioletti. She married Robert E. Curley on Aug. 6, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Roanoke. He survives.

Other survivors include one son, Shawn (Donna) Curley, Roanoke; two daughters, Coleen (Brian) Brown and Diane May, both of Minonk; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Jerry Pioletti and John Pioletti, two sisters, Mary Swanson and Annette Oppe, and one grandson, Eric Brown.

Loretta was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, as well as a sports fan for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Minonk, where she was involved with the Altar & Rosary Society. Loretta volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, golfing, bowling, fishing and taking vacations to Florida and Wisconsin.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Burial will follow the service in Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance Association or to Filger Library.