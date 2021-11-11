Lewis Erickson

EUREKA – Lewis J. Erickson, 80, died at 7:41 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Eureka with family by his side.

He was born March 6, 1941, in Oak Park, Minn., the son of Edward and Agnus Berge Erickson. He married Joyce L. Young on Feb. 10, 1973, in Fairbury. She survives.

Other survivors include five children, John (Valerie) Erickson, Clarksville, Tenn.; Jennifer (Scott) Williams, Washington; Jeffrey L. Erickson, Roy, Utah; Justin (Devan) Erickson, Sandwich and Jody (Chris) Winling, Herrin; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and seven siblings, Janet Sanders; Donald Erickson; Barbara; Michael (Carol) Erickson; Judy; Kerry Erickson and Bruce (Vickie) Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Alfred Erickson, David Erickson (infancy), Gerald Erickson and Dennis Erickson, and two sisters, Vivian Kanudston and Nancy Freeze.

Lewis was a professional welder and worked on the John F. Kennedy warship. He also welded livestock confinements and worked on grain elevators. Lewis loved animals and kids. He enjoyed watching Westerns, gardening and fishing. Lewis loved his family.

Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, with the Rev. Doug Hicks officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., both at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or to the Wounded Warrior Project.