BENSON – Lee A. Bally, 77, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Berwyn, the daughter of Anthony and Marie Smejkal.

Survivors include two daughters, Anne Scholberg, Fairfax, Va., and Susan (John) Meinhold, Benson; seven grandchildren, Natalie (Sharif) Gray, Monica Scholberg, Tara Scholberg, Kayla (Josh) Reese, Tony (Taylor) Meinhold, John Meinhold II and Kalli Meinhold; four great-grandchildren, Drake Reese, Dyana Reese, Maverick Gray and ‘Little Bean’ Meinhold (Oct. 2021) and one sister, Linda (Greg) Mamman, Clayburn, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Tony Duffield-Bally, and one sister, Jill Grotevant.

Lee worked in home health care in the area for many years. She was a homemaker who was an excellent cook and loved to serve others. Lee was a devout Christian with unwavering faith and was a member of Faith Baptist Temple in Eureka. She loved her animals and got great joy from feeding her sheep and chickens, gardening and just being on the farm. But, nothing gave Lee more happiness then spending time with her grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke with the Rev. Stephen Parr officiating. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke.

Memorials may be made to the church or to Benson Ambulance.