ROANOKE – LaVerna Bachman, 87, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born June 17, 1934, the daughter of Christoph and Hulda Schlabach Baumann. She married Norman “Hezzie” Bachman on June 19, 1952, in Benson. He died Sept. 20, 2004.

Survivors include two sons, Doug Bachman, Roanoke and Lee (Dotie) Bachman, Minier; one daughter, Brenda (John) Meils, Varna; five grandchildren, Danielle Bachman, Nikki (Derrick) York, Matthew (Alecia) Bachman, Tim (Melissa) Meils and Clay Bachman and five great-grandchildren, Abbie, Lincoln, Tinley, Bronwyn and Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Elnora Lindburg, two brothers, Leo Baumann and Bill Baumann, two grandsons, Brian Miles (infancy) and Rudie Bachman, and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Bachman.

LaVerna worked as a waitress at several local restaurants over the years and also assisted in the office at Financial Security Associates. Roanoke. She was a member of Cazenovia Mennonite Church, Cazenovia, and was active with her husband over the years, as they volunteered for the Mennonite Disaster Service, Mennonite Board of Missions and Mennonite Voluntary Service. LaVerna served as a cook for several years at Camp Menno Haven. She was a loving mother, grandmother and “GG” to her great-grandchildren. LaVerna loved baking cookies for all of them. She especially enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren’s dogs, Henry, CoJo and Tater.

Services will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Eureka. Visitation will follow at 10 a.m. at Cazenovia Mennonite Church with a celebration of life to start at 11 a.m. with Dennis Kennell officiating. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Camp Menno Haven.