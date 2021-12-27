Laurel Shoup

EUREKA – Laurel Eileen Shoup, 57, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal. True to her nature, she was an organ donor and with her passing is giving others the gift of life.

She was born May 24, 1964, in Peoria, the daughter of James and Evelyn Teel Williams.

Survivors include two daughters, Kayla Noel (Jesse) Moreno and Jamie Rose Dishman, both of East Peoria; one granddaughter, Gwen Evelyn Moreno, East Peoria; two brothers, Mike (Linda) Williams, Augusta, Ga., and Jim (Teresa) Williams, Morton; one sister, Carolyn Williams Foell, Santa Claus, Ind., and one niece, Jennifer (Marc) Wilson and her two children.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Laurel had held several jobs in the area, as she worked as health inspector for Woodford County as well as manager at McDonald’s and Kroger, both in Washington. She was a member of Eureka Christian Church, Eureka, where she enjoyed volunteer work.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.

Memorials may be made to the church or to the TN Facial Pain Research Foundation, 2653 SW 87th Drive Suite A, Gainesville, Fla., 32608-9313.