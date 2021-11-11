Larry Vogel

ROANOKE – On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in hospice care at BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Larry F. Vogel, 83, stepped into glory with his wife of 49 years by his side.

He was born Dec. 29, 1937, the son of Ray and Dorothy Flessner Vogel. He married Dixie Schumacher Pinkham on July 15, 1972. She survives.

Other survivors include two brothers, Butch (Carole) Vogel, Mountain Home, Ark., and Bob (Kay) Vogel, Metamora; three daughters, Tracy Vogel Kincer and Trisha (LaWade) Keeton, both of Peoria, and Krista (Ron) Bachman, Secor; two sons, Troy Vogel of the state of Florida and Kyle Vogel, Roanoke; 11 grandchildren, Morgan (David) Marquardt, Becca (Phil) Schafer, Leah (Caleb) Horn, Payton (Dalton) White, Sam (Brandon) Balk, Nathan Keeton, Collin Keeton, Skylar Vogel, Jase Vogel, Kamron Bachman and Rylan Bachman; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryder Marquardt, Harbour Marquardt, Marin Marquardt, Seyer Marquardt, Kael Schafer, Lex Schafer, Emerson Gregory, Avery Horn, Boone White and Rhett White and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Larry served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked as a machinist for many different shops for over 40 years. Larry’s greatest joy came seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved sports, fishing and being outside. Larry was an avid doer of yard work and enjoyed time on his back patio and loved to tinker around in his basement.

Per his request, a celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022 in rural Secor. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.