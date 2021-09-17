MINONK – Larry P. May, 77, died at 11:52 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home in Minonk.

He was born Oct. 28, 1943, in Bloomington, the son of Lyle and Virginia Hinshaw May.

Survivors include are two children, Joely May, Minonk and Jody (Heather) May, Bloomington; six grandchildren Alliyah, Ayden, Pyper, Talyn, Lucas and Landon; one brother, Roger (Claudette) May, Richmond, Ky.; one stepbrother, Herb Hattner, Sheridan; one stepsister, Pam (Joseph) Fidis, Plano and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Leora May, one brother, Lyle May, and one grandson, Anthony.

Larry served in the Air Force for four years. He drove a semi for United Parcel Service (UPS) for 30 years before he retired. Larry was a loving father, grandfather and brother who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will take place in Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Victory Junction Camp (NASCAR) 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, N.C., 27317, or to any charity.