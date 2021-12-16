Kenneth Ludeman

ROANOKE – Kenneth "Ludie" Ludeman, 67, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Rockford.

He was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Peoria, the son of Kenneth E. and Renetta Biszak Ludeman.

Survivors include one brother, Steven (Mary) Ludeman; three sisters, Kathryn Ludeman, Emma Ludeman and Julia Ludeman; five nieces and nephews, Jeff Fisher, Christina (Darren) Jenkins, Angela (Josh) Robb, Magi Wiggins Ludeman and Christopher Cotton Ludeman; four great-nieces and great-nephews and two great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Hazel Ludeman.

Ken was a lifelong truck driver. He enjoyed his spare time with friends at their private lake south of Secor, as he worked on his truck and also assisted farmers in the area. Ken was a volunteer on the Roanoke Fire Department. He was also known for his kind deeds of plowing snow out of people’s driveways after large storms.

Services will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, with the Rev. Bruce Scarbeary officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. COVID-19 mask protocol is requested for all attendees. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service. A private inurnment will be held in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Roanoke, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the fire department or to the Roanoke Food Pantry.