Josh Mayotte

SECOR – Joshua Ray Mayotte, 35, died at 10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home in Secor with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 29, 1986, in Peoria, the son of Douglas Mayotte and Kathy Hudson. He married Linda Brielman on June 16, 2012, in Secor. She survives.

Other survivors include his mother, Kathy Hudson, Secor; his father, Douglas (Debbie) Mayotte, Evansville, Tenn.; three children, Peyton Mayotte (11), Levi Mayotte (8) and Jett Mayotte (6); four sisters, Jamie (Jason) Mool, Clarksville, Tenn., Jessa (Jordan) Kilpatrick, El Paso and Ella Mayotte and Annie Mayotte, both of Bloomington; one stepbrother, Brian (Dana) Cranmore, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn.; one stepsister, Staci (Cody) Linebarger, Spring City, Tenn.; 12 nieces and nephews as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Ezekiel Ray Mayotte.

Josh was a carpenter with Blunier Builders of Eureka for seven years and took pride in his work. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Many days were filled with trap shooting, hunting, taking a ride in his Jeep and spending time outdoors while enjoying a nice cold Jack Daniels and Pepsi. Josh loved helping others. He was a volunteer and first responder with the Secor Fire Department.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, rural Eureka, with the Rev. Dave Steinbeck officiating. Visitation will take place today from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., both at the church. Burial will follow the service in Secor Cemetery, Secor. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements,

Memorials may be made to his children or to the Illinois Cancer Care.