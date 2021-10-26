During his youth, John was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA) and athletics. He graduated from Danvers High School and later received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Illinois State University, Normal, where he was a member of the livestock judging team. John served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam conflict. He farmed in the Congerville area his entire life, as John raised Angus cattle, hay, corn and soybeans. He also worked for Penn Packing Co., where he bought and sold hogs at the Peoria Stockyards and also graduated from the Missouri Auction School, Sunset Hills. John loved raising and showing cattle. He was a 4-H leader for many years and also coached his children’s baseball, basketball and softball teams. John had a way of sharing his wisdom with so many of his “hay crew” kids. He always enjoyed watching a game. Some of his favorites were the St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa State Cyclones along with his children and grandchildren’s teams.