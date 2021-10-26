CONGERVILLE – John Paul Reel, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home in Congerville.
He was born July 25, 1948, in Bloomington, the son of Merle and Esther Eglin Reel. He married Martha Altorfer on May 28, 1977. She survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Emily (Dan) Baum, Geneseo and Molly (Steven) Johnson, Story City, Iowa; one son, John W. Reel, Congerville; six grandsons, Clayton Baum, Will Baum, Max Baum, Marcus Johnson, Jonas Johnson and Henry Johnson; one sister, Joyce (Jack) Wright and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Linda Klein, and one brother, Leslie Reel.
During his youth, John was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA) and athletics. He graduated from Danvers High School and later received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Illinois State University, Normal, where he was a member of the livestock judging team. John served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam conflict. He farmed in the Congerville area his entire life, as John raised Angus cattle, hay, corn and soybeans. He also worked for Penn Packing Co., where he bought and sold hogs at the Peoria Stockyards and also graduated from the Missouri Auction School, Sunset Hills. John loved raising and showing cattle. He was a 4-H leader for many years and also coached his children’s baseball, basketball and softball teams. John had a way of sharing his wisdom with so many of his “hay crew” kids. He always enjoyed watching a game. Some of his favorites were the St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa State Cyclones along with his children and grandchildren’s teams.
A celebration of life will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at North Danvers Mennonite Church, rural Danvers, with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. A private family visitation will take place Thursday. Burial will be in Imhoff Cemetery, rural Congerville, at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church or to the Congerville Fire & Rescue.