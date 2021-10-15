John Byrne

ROANOKE – John W. Byrne, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Pontiac, the son of Ira and Vera Rittenhouse Byrne. He married Letha Garretson on May 8, 1949, in Graymont. She survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Linda (John) Blossom, Denise Byrne and Peggy (Allan) Scheirer; two sons, Mike (Sherry) Byrne and Jeff Byrne; six grandchildren, Tim (Jill) Scheirer, Andy Scheirer, Rachael (Nick) Scott, Allyson (Jason) Dworak, John W. (Brooke) Byrne and Kassandra (Chris) Walton; 10 great-grandchildren with another on the way and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sister, Rosemary Byrne, and three brothers, Robert Byrne, David Byrne and Allan Byrne.

John taught at Sowers Elementary, Roanoke, before he retired in 1992. Prior to teaching, he farmed near Saunemin for 12 years and later served as a supply pastor at the Deer Creek United Methodist Church as well as the Roanoke/Secor UMC parishes. He was also pastor of UMC parishes in Hudson and McDowell during the early years while he also taught. John was a member of the Roanoke UMC, where he was active in many areas and started their senior fellowship for the community. Always wanting to give and help others, the couple was active with NOMADS through the UM Global Ministries. They served on over 27 missions from 1995 to 2008. John enjoyed traveling and camping in his registered vehicle (RV), sailing, playing games and socializing.

Services will be held Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at the RUMC. Visitation will take place Oct. 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the RUMC. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Inurnment will be held in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Saunemin, at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the RUMC, its NOMADS program or to the AC Home of Eureka.