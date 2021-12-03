Jim Wiegand

Jim farmed in the Roanoke area all his life. He enjoyed all aspects of the family farm and loved taking care of animals including his dogs and many farm cats. Jim was involved in the Pioneer Seed business for many years and had also been involved with his brothers in their excavating business, Wiegand Enterprises. He received his pilot’s license early in life and flying was one of his great pleasures. Jim had a love for young and old and worked well with all the young men that their farm employed over the years. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed fellowship and meeting new people. Jim was a great conversationalist, listener and a friend to all. His patient and gentle spirit was seen as he cared for his mother in her later years. Jim sustained a serious farm accident in 2016 that resulted in a spinal cord injury that left him dependent on life from a wheelchair. After that, he became a resident of Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, where he continued to co-manage the farm and helped with decisions and he also kept abreast of what needed to be done. While at the AC Home, he had a ministry of sharing God’s love to the residents. Jim was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke. Always willing to work and help, he was active in the church choir, sang at funerals and helped in the sound room.