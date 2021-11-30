Jim Ulrich

In 1942, Jim and Ruth took over the family farm. Throughout this time, they were blessed with three children, Michael, Robert and Peggy. Everyone enjoyed the farm life including the cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed breeding Hereford cattle and raising many hogs throughout the years. He always belonged to the Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka, where he served as an elder and also taught Sunday school. Jim also served on the Eureka District No. 140 school board for nine years, two as president. He was also a member of the elevator board and a loyal blood donor whom gave over 10 gallons! The couple left the farm in 1967 and built the home of Ruth’s dream at 612 South Hilldale Avenue, Eureka. Jim then went to work for Central Illinois Harvester as a sales representative until 1970. They sold their home on Hilldale and moved to Maple Lawn in 1984. Jim drove cars for Mike Mangold before he retired when he turned 90! The couple loved to travel with some of the highlights to Germany, Hawaii, Florida, Bahamas, California, Colorado and many more. But above all, Jim loved his family and was thankful for his long, happy life.