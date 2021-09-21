Janice Timmerman

Jan attended country grade school near Pattonsburg for the first eight years and later graduated from La Rose High School in 1957 as salutatorian as well as the recipient of the Good Citizen Award through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She loved growing up in Pattonsburg, a small family community with only one church and the aforementioned grade school. The family knew all of the neighbors, who all helped each other. Jan loved her parents with all her heart. It was a happy, loving childhood. She went to airline school after graduation in St. Paul, Minn. Jan was hired by Northwest Orient Airlines of New York City and Miami Springs, Fla., in reservations. She loved NYC and Miami. Jan moved back home and worked at Interlake Steel of Pontiac and for dentists Dr. John McKinley and Dr. John Vogel in Minonk, where she met her husband. She loved animals, especially her cat, Baby. Jan was of the Lutheran faith.