Janet Ruder

METAMORA – Janet Mae Ruder, 84, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at University Manor Nursing Home in Edwardsville.

She was born July 4, 1937, in Peoria, the daughter of Ambrose and Helen Montz Staab. She married Roger Ruder on Jan. 28, 1956. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include four sons, Mark (Cindy) Ruder, Metamora, Scott (Tracy) Ruder, St. Jacob, Tony (Roxanne) Ruder, Spring Bay and Sam (Angel) Ruder, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Andy Ruder, Aaron Ruder, Nick Ruder, Holly Ruder, Renee Ruder, Kim DeLaval, Michelle Clark and Elizabeth McGowan; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three brothers, Mike Staab, David (Patty) Staab and Rich (Jackie) Staab; three sisters, Mary (Ernie) Greer, Terry (Fred) Schaub and Nancy (Gene) Noe and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Janet was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Metamora. Janet enjoyed sewing, puzzles, books and reading.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will take place Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice and can be received at the funeral home via drop off or mail to 2800 N. Center St., Maryville, Ill., 62062.