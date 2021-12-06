Jack Oltman 

Jack attended the one-room Center School through fifth grade then continued at Minonk Grade School before he graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1956. Growing up on a farm, he was a natural-born engineer. Jack developed a love for anything mechanical and solving problems with creativity and ingenuity. He graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago and embraced new technologies as they became available. In the spirit of a true pioneer, Jack got his start in farming by rebuilding and refurbishing burned out farm equipment. He was also an early pioneer in no-till soil conservation and an air delivery system for planting seed. Jack shared his knowledge with anyone willing to listen and always emphasized the value of hard work and perseverance. He led by example. Jack loved a challenge and was tenacious about finding a solution. He was adamant about keeping order in his workshop, as rules were there for a reason. Jack was an avid collector and sentimental about the old stories told around the old cast iron stove in the workshop. He became a private pilot and hosted “Fly-In Breakfasts” at the farm. Jack loved to participate in the Pontiac Threshermen’s Reunion, as he took his Case Steam Engine, his Oil Pull Tractor and his half-scale Case Engine and served as an officer and director of the organization. He served on the Benson Farmers Co-op Board, Clayton-Bennington Drainage District and the Minonk Fire Department. Jack and Rebecca toured the country on their motorcycle with cousins, took their classic cars to local shows and shared many winters with friends at their home in Florida. Mostly, he loved his family as well as host get-togethers at the farm with everyone around with always plenty of good food and fun…and often at Christmas, Santa Claus would stop by.