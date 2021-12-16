Helen Simpson

Helen was the youngest of four children that included Michael Louis, Teresa Fogarty and Martha Lambert. She remembered a bout with whooping cough at the age of three or four. Helen grew up during the Great Depression when times were hard. She walked from the family farm to a one-room country school in Emington and graduated St. Paul High School in Odell in 1944. Helen’s childhood chores included carrying corn cobs and coal into the house to heat the stove, driving horses around and around to get corn into the crib, washing dishes, separating cream and hanging clothes out to dry. After high school, she and her girlfriends moved to Chicago, where Helen was employed as a civilian secretary for the Army Air Force from 1944 to 1946. She noted this was one of her favorite times in life. Helen loved to dance to the music of the Big Bands of the World War II Era and wear her fashionable fur coat during cold weather. Helen and Russell began their married life together in Galesburg. They ran a family store, “Russ’s Grocery,” in Abingdon from 1955 to 1981. There were six children born of this marriage. During these years, Helen kept busy, as she raised their children, worked in the grocery store, served as a Cub Scout den mother, was member of the Legion Auxiliary and supported her Catholic church in the Altar & Rosary Society. She was employed by Combined Insurance from 1979 to 1986 and Care at Home from 1986 to 1993. Helen and David lived in River Grove and later in Geneva. They were married 20 years during which time she enjoyed spending time with the Simpson family, traveling, socializing with friends, garage sales and watching the Chicago Cubs’ baseball games. Shortly after David’s death, Helen moved to Columbia to the Mill Creek Assisted Living facility. She met new friends and sang in the holiday choir performances. Twice in 2020, she was quarantined for two weeks to her room to protect her and other residents from COVID. Helen enjoyed family visits and also watched hummingbirds outside her window. During her life, Helen had many hobbies that included sewing, crocheting, collecting antiques, bowling, traveling, visiting the cabin along the Mississippi River, reading, playing cards, assembling jigsaw puzzles, watching episodes of the Lawrence Welk Show and Cubs’ games. She lived a long, productive life with unwavering faith, love and hard work. Helen had a zest for life and a great sense of humor. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her.