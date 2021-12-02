Glenna Lober

EUREKA – Glenna Jean Lober, 82, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Sun City, Ariz.

She was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Eureka, the daughter of Walter and Marian Hunziker Blunier. She married Darrell Lober in 1963. He survives.

Other survivors include three children, Randy (Pam Ramos) Lober, Livermore, Calif., David (Heather Stoerzinger) Lober, Gilbert, Ariz., and Marianne (Chris) Kemper, Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Bow, Kara (Phillip) Jurgensen, Alexis (Joel) Banuelos, Ashley Lober, Annie Lober, Zachary Kemper, Liam Lober and Megyn Lober; three great-grandchildren, Laine Bow, Franklin Jurgensen and Landry Bow with a fourth on the way; two brothers, Walter (Faye) Blunier and Gary Blunier and three sisters, Judith Magnuson, Janet (Randy) Martin and Lori (Lee) Ulrich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Herb Blunier, and one grandson, Jackson Kemper.

Glenna was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She began her teaching career in 1961, with much of her work as a fifth-grade teacher at Calvary Baptist Academy in Normal, while she raised a family in Lexington. Glenna impacted hundreds of children's lives as a teacher for 38 years before she retired in 2004. Glenna's greatest joy in life was her family as well as her service through God via teaching and mission ministries. She entered heaven to hear, "Well done thou good and faithful servant" from her Heavenly Father.

Services will be held Wednesday at noon (Central time) at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, Phoenix (live stream will be available at www.hansenmortuary.com). Visitation will take place Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. (Central time) at the chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Grace Bible Church’s mission program, 19280 N. 99th Avenue, Sun City, Ariz., 85373.