EUREKA – Kenneth E. “Gene” Crawford Jr., 92, of Morton, died at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born Nov. 23, 1928, in Peoria, the son of Kenneth E. and Gladys Miller Crawford Sr. He married V. Joy Greer on June 26, 1946, in Kentland, Ind. She died Oct. 16, 2005. He married Joan Musick on Jan. 2, 2010, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Kenneth (Radene) Crawford, Surprise, Ariz., Scott (Linda) Crawford, Carrollton, Ga., and Tom Crawford, Christopher; two daughters, Cynthia (Joe) Spidle, Frostproof, Fla., and Jami (Scott) Hemmenway, Mt Pleasant, S.C.; three stepsons, Steve (Dorothy) Musick, Morton, David (Marilyn) Musick, Normal and Dennis (Mary) Musick, Secor; one stepdaughter, Melanie (Jeff) Spence, Phoenix, Ariz.; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; 32 stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sisters and four grandchildren.

Gene was a petroleum consultant for Caterpillar in Peoria for 35 years, as he traveled the world with his job. He was a member of the Eureka Presbyterian Church, Eureka, where he held various positions and also sang in the choir. Gene was a Ham Radio enthusiast, collected antique dolls with his first wife and loved to read, especially Westerns.

Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Bob Montgomery officiating. Visitation will take place this morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church’s mission program.