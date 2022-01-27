 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank Kenyon

  • Updated
Frank Kenyon obit

Frank Kenyon

ROANOKE – Frank L. Kenyon, 82, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Roanoke, the son of Floyd A. and Lulu M. Kauffman Kenyon.

Survivors include three sisters, Lois Jazo, Edith (Robert) Jordan and Mary Ann Beyers and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shelby Knoll and Donna Riviere.

Frank farmed in the area most of his life and also drove for the American Red Cross. He attended the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, rural Roanoke, and Christian Union Church in Metamora.

Services will be held Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, with Dennis Kennell officiating. It will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Visitation will take place Feb. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, rural Roanoke.

Memorials may be made to Christian Union Church.

