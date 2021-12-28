Everett Myers

EUREKA – Everett A. Myers, 79, died at 1:32 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Peoria, the son of Art and Helen Azbill Myers. He married Carol Burrell Kettwich on Feb. 11, 1978, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Dan (Stephanie) Myers, Little Rock, Ark., along with their son Zach, and Chad Myers, Creve Coeur; one stepdaughter, Brenda Wacker, Eureka; one stepson, Kenny Kettwich, Las Vegas, Nev.; four stepgranddaughters and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dan Myers.

Everett served in the Navy. He worked at Caterpillar for 35 years before he retired. Everett loved working in his yard to make it look nice, as he planted lots of flowers. He was also always washing and waxing his car. Everett will be dearly missed.

Services will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.