Ellen Ulrich

EUREKA – Ellen Rose Ulrich, 90, died at 4:15 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Roanoke, the daughter of Theo and Rose Belsley Minger. She married Ronald Ulrich on June 12, 1952, in New York. He died Feb. 5, 2000.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen (Roger) Miller and Joan Ulrich, both of Eureka; one son, Steve (Joan) Ulrich, Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren, Ginny (Dan) Campbell, Nick (Erin) Miller, Joe Miller, Mike (Stephanie) Miller, Matthew (Charlie) Ulrich, Marissa (Jeremiah) Mergener and Krista Baker; 11 great-grandchildren and one sister, Margaret Weber, Morton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Anna Leman, Ruth Hodel and Rachel O’Malley, and one brother, Samuel Minger.

Ellen worked in various businesses in the area. She loved going to Canada to fish with her husband, as well as sports, as she was an avid Chicago Cubs’ fan. Ellen traveled with her husband after he retired in a motorhome for 10 years.

Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke with Tom Hoffman officiating. Visitation will take place Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka or to the United Service Organization (USO).