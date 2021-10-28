Edna Provenzano

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
EUREKA – Edna Marie "Sue" Provenzano, 99, died at 12:35 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born July 30, 1922, in Royalton, the daughter of Clem and Sarah Dudley Duncan. She married Peter Provenzano on Dec. 10, 1939, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He died June 2, 1980.

Survivors include one son, Gary (Jane) Provenzano, Morton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers.

Edna owned/operated the Western Auto Store in Eureka for 23 years.

Services will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, with the Rev. Jennie Churchman officiating. Visitation will take place Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will held in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in DuQuoin Tuesday at 1 p.m.

