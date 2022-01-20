Doris Tipler

BENSON – Doris Jean Tipler, 89, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

She was born April 30, 1932, in Benson, the daughter of Elmer and Elsie Mennen Gerjets.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Pieper, Bloomington and Lori (Rob) Long, Normal; two grandchildren, Todd Pieper and Sara (Dean) McCullough; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell McCullough and Claire McCullough and one sister, Joyce Trantina, Benson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son-in-law, Bud Long, two brothers, Roger Gerjets and Duane Gerjets, and one sister, Shirley Wolf.

Doris worked for the Livingston County Special Education Co-op in Pontiac for 28 years. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Benson. Doris enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre. She loved doing her daily newspaper puzzles and making counted cross stich gifts for family members and friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to COVID-19, a private service will take place Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke with the Rev. Gabriel Baumgartner officiating. It will also be lived streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the church or to the American Cancer Society.