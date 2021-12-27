ROANOKE – Donald Ott, 82, died at 5:56 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home in Danvers.

He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Fairbury, the son of Clayton and Margaret Huber Ott. He married Carolyn Alsene on Nov. 14, 1959, in Bloomington. She died June 11, 2020.

Survivors include six children, Deb (Steve) Sutter, Mikel (Michele) Ott, Suellen (Virgil) Kae, Jim (Lorna) Ott, John (Amy) Ott and Becky (Mark) Doran; 13 grandchildren, Angie (Luke) Luginbuhl, Clint (Elise) Sutter, Craig (Angela) Sutter, Megan (Devin) Olson, Morgan (Ryan) Frye, Micah (Miles Toenyes) Ott, Adam (Tara) Ott, Shelby (Nate) Rose, Dakota Ott, Kylie Ott, MaKenna Ott, Catlin Jensen and Axel (Ashley) Doran; 15 great-grandchildren, Elijah Luginbuhl, Toby Luginbuhl, Blaze Luginbuhl, Addie Luginbuhl, Brynn Sutter, Kate Sutter, Lillian Sutter, Noah Sutter, Hosanna Sutter, Caroline Olson, Owen Frye, Remielle Ott, Talon Ott, Easton, Rose Jensen and Mary Jensen; one brother, Glenn (Mardell) Ott and one sister, Mary Lou Ott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Ott, and two sisters, Boni Blunier and Lola (Henry) Steffen.

Don farmed in the Danvers area, sold seed corn for both DeKalb and Pioneer and also was a truck inspector for the Illinois State Police at the weigh station near Carlock for over 20 years. He was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, Goodfield.

Services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Goodfield AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Goodfield AC Church fellowship hall and Thursday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Goodfield AC Church. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield/Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Danvers Fire & Rescue or the AC Home of Eureka.