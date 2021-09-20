Donald Nixon

EUREKA – Donald Lynn Nixon, 87, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in Eureka.
He was born March 30, 1934, in Congerville, the son of Hubert and Ruth Smallwood Nixon. He married Anna Mae Wilder on July 27, 1958, in Goodfield. She preceded her in death.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandy (Wayne) Spencer and Lee Ann (Erik) Hasselbacher, both of Eureka, and Dee Ann (Michael) Topolski, Metamora seven grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, Kailyn, Makenna, Kylie, Trevor and Emmi.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Ronnie Nixon.
Donald was an amazing and loving father, grandfather, husband and a friend to many. He was a mechanic at Heyl Motors and later with Sam Leman, both of Eureka, for 35 years before he retired. Donald also owned/operated Enchanted Gardens Mobile Park, Eureka, which he started in 1972 and sold it in 2020 at the age of 86. He was an avid bowler and was involved in both a men’s and couple’s league. Donald loved cars and trucks both old and new. He had a very strong work ethic and loved to work with his hands. Donald was the “jack of all trades”. There was not much he did not know how to do! He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Services will be held Wednesday at noon at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, with Craig Neal officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Memorials may be made to the Eureka Fire and Ambulance Departments.