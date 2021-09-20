Donald Nixon

Donald was an amazing and loving father, grandfather, husband and a friend to many. He was a mechanic at Heyl Motors and later with Sam Leman, both of Eureka, for 35 years before he retired. Donald also owned/operated Enchanted Gardens Mobile Park, Eureka, which he started in 1972 and sold it in 2020 at the age of 86. He was an avid bowler and was involved in both a men’s and couple’s league. Donald loved cars and trucks both old and new. He had a very strong work ethic and loved to work with his hands. Donald was the “jack of all trades”. There was not much he did not know how to do! He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.