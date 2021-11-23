Denise Zimmerman

 Skip to main content
EUREKA – Denise Kay Zimmerman, 61, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born March 9, 1960, in Bloomington, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Oertwig Zimmerman.

Survivors include her parents of Eureka; three children, Michelle Jadczak, Roanoke, Cassandra Zimmerman, Eureka and Corey Zimmerman, Metamora; one grandson; three sisters, Deborah (Dave) Axelrod, Secor, Dorey Holt, Pontiac and Rachel (Bill) Myers, Edwards and one brother, Roger Zimmerman, Eureka.

Denise proudly served her country in the Army.

Services will be held Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, with the Rev. Joe Burns officiating. Visitation will take place Nov. 30 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.

