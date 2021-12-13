EUREKA – Delbert Bishop, 83, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Eureka.

He was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Cuba, the son of Jesse and Lena Kohlenberger Bishop. He married Cristine Lauth Waldschmidt on Feb. 14, 1981, in Astoria. She died Feb. 16, 2021.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Wust Bishop and Betty LaClair; one son, Terry Bishop; three stepsons, David Waldschmidt, Donald Waldschmidt and Douglas Waldschmidt; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Kenny Bishop and Ronnie Bishop.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life and burial of cremains by the family will both be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.