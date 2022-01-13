Dawn Johnson

ROANOKE – Dawn Jamila Johnson 35, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Springfield, Ore. True to her nature, she was an organ donor and with her passing is giving others the gift of life.

She was born March 20, 1986, in Peoria, the daughter of Ronald W. and Zahra Othman Johnson Jr.

Survivors include her parents of Roanoke; one brother, Ahmad (Aysha) Saleh, Kano, Nigeria; paternal grandfather, Ron (Diana) Johnson Sr., Roanoke; paternal grandmother, Sandra Aeschleman, Roanoke; her boyfriend, Matt Love, Junction City, Ore., and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved cat, Dutchie.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.

Dawn received a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University, Peoria, in 2007. She loved the redwood trees and the ocean, which drew her to California after graduation. Dawn had a passion for animals and worked at the Aquatic Center in Crescent City, Calif, which involved the rescue of animals. She also worked as a pre-school teacher and pharmacy technician.

A private family service will be held at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. Burial will take place in Roanoke Township Cemetery in Roanoke.

Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses or to the A.R.K Humane Society, 477 Route 26, Lacon, 61540.