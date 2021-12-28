Cletus Armstrong

EUREKA – Cletus L. Armstrong, 96, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born Dec. 6, 1925, near Eureka, the son of Lester and Anna Schieber Armstrong. He married Martha Siebert on May 26, 1956, in Granite City. She died Dec. 9, 2021, in Eureka.

Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Bumeter, Metamora, Dona (Doug) DePrenger, Henderson, Nev., and Anna (James Brown) Beede, Snyder, Okla.; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Susan Armstrong.

Cletus served in the Army during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. He was a member of Eureka American Legion Post No. 466. Cletus was a very loving and generous father.

Services were held Tuesday at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka. The Rev. Dan Waller and the Rev. Tom Zobrist officiated. Visitation was before the service at the church. Burial was in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to any charity.