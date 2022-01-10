EUREKA – Carl Jacob Wyss, 96, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

He was born Feb. 24, 1925, near Morton, the son of Edward and Julia Schick Wyss. He married Lydiann Metzger on June 25, 1950 in Lester, Iowa. She survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Karen (Randy) Kellenberger, Stillwell, Kan., Rita (Loren) Klopfenstein, Grabill, Ind., and Lori (Herb) Leman, Eureka; two sons, Ed (Kathy) Wyss, Eureka and Fred (Dianne) Wyss, Washington; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one brother, Roy (Shirley) Wyss, Goodfield; one sister, Madelyn Rothgeb, Roanoke and sisters-and brothers-in-law, Pearline Streitmatter, Washington and Roy (Evelyn) Metzger and Russell Wuthrichm both of Bloomfield, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Carl graduated from Eureka High School in 1942 and then took winter agricultural courses at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., before he started in the Caterpillar Apprentice Program. His father asked him to come back to the farm during World War II and Carl farmed in the Eureka and Washington areas before he retired. Carl raised grain and livestock, was involved in seed sales, and in his early years, sold and installed Getz Fire Equipment systems on a part-time basis. He gave his life to the Lord as a young man and faithfully served his Lord, family, church and community. Carl was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where he was a trustee, Sunday school teacher and sang with the Mortonaires. In 1976, he was a founding member of the Washington AC Church, where he served as a minster and ordained deacon.

Services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Washington AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Goodfield AC Church and Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Washington AC Church. Burial will follow the service in the Washington AC Church Cemetery. Deiters Funeral Home, Washington, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to AC LifePoints in Morton or to AC HarvestCall.