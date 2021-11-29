Betty Ekiss

ROANOKE – Betty L. Ekiss, 94, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, where she had been a resident for the past 11 years.

She was born March 7, 1927, in Roanoke, the daughter of Joseph J. and Nila G. Snyder Hangartner. She married Vincent D. Ekiss on July 31, 1949, in Roanoke. He died Dec. 14, 1998.

Survivors include eight nephews and five nieces plus many great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Shirley Henderson, two brothers, Jimmy Hangartner and Jerry Hangartner, one niece and one nephew.

Betty worked for Caterpillar in the cost accounting department for 32 years before she retired in October of 1982. After retirement, the couple traveled all over the country, as they enjoyed new experiences. She attended Willow Hill United Methodist Church in East Peoria. “Aunt Betty,” as so many knew her, loved her many nieces and nephews. She cherished their calls, visits and cards. Betty’s hobbies included work on all types of crafts and she made many items to give to family members and friends. She also spent countless hours in research the ancestry of her family and also documented it for relatives.

Visitation will take place Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Mason Funeral Home in Metamora with services to follow. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke.

Memorials may be made to AC Restmor, 1500 Parkside Avenue, Morton, 61550.