Anna Reutter

ROANOKE – Anna Marie Reutter, 98, died, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born April 7, 1923 in Cissna Park, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Markwalder Rudin. She married William Reutter on Jan. 23, 1943, in Cissna Park. He died Jan. 29, 1990.

Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Ray) Nardoni, Bismarck and Annette (Kevin) Fischer, Roanoke; one son, Duane (Kay) Reutter, Tolland, Conn.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, six brothers, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Anna loved her Lord and was a prayer warrior for her family and others who continued to pray for everyone until the night of her death. She loved visiting with others, never met a stranger and was always working at her desk, as she made and sent cards to people. Anna loved working outdoors, as she tended to her garden. She was a member of AC parishes in Cissna Park, Gridley and Roanoke throughout her lifetime.

Services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Gridley AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso and Friday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Gridley AC Church. Burial will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Cissna Park AC Church Cemetery. Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke.