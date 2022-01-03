Amanda Albertson

SECOR – Amanda N. Albertson, 41, of New Bloomfield, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo.

She was born Nov. 4, 1980, in Peoria, the daughter of Chuck and Diane Stringer Albertson.

Survivors include her father, Chuck (Linda) Albertson, Galveston, Texas; her mother, Diane Davenport, Secor; three children, Bryce, Marissa and Adrian; one sister, Allysia (Kevin) Rogles, St. Louis, Mo.; maternal grandfather, Ivis Stringer, Washburn; two stepsisters, Laurie (Adrian) and Mandy (Brent); three stepbrothers, Bryant (Rachel), David (Trudy) and Dan; her boyfriend, Randy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Louie Davenport, grandparents, Barbara Stringer, Wilma and Charles Albertson, and Irene and Byron Davenport.

Amanda graduated from Warren County High School in Warrenton, Mo. She enjoyed working in home health care. Amanda loved trying new recipes with help from her mother over the phone. She could put anything together and liked to plant flowers. Amanda loved her family with all her heart. She gave the best bear hugs ever. Do something kind for another person. She would love that.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Heartland Cremation, Jefferson City, is in charge of the arrangements.