 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amanda Albertson

  • Updated
Amanda Albertson obit

Amanda Albertson

SECOR – Amanda N. Albertson, 41, of New Bloomfield, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo.

She was born Nov. 4, 1980, in Peoria, the daughter of Chuck and Diane Stringer Albertson.

Survivors include her father, Chuck (Linda) Albertson, Galveston, Texas; her mother, Diane Davenport, Secor; three children, Bryce, Marissa and Adrian; one sister, Allysia (Kevin) Rogles, St. Louis, Mo.; maternal grandfather, Ivis Stringer, Washburn; two stepsisters, Laurie (Adrian) and Mandy (Brent); three stepbrothers, Bryant (Rachel), David (Trudy) and Dan; her boyfriend, Randy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Louie Davenport, grandparents, Barbara Stringer, Wilma and Charles Albertson, and Irene and Byron Davenport.

Amanda graduated from Warren County High School in Warrenton, Mo. She enjoyed working in home health care. Amanda loved trying new recipes with help from her mother over the phone. She could put anything together and liked to plant flowers. Amanda loved her family with all her heart. She gave the best bear hugs ever. Do something kind for another person. She would love that.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Heartland Cremation, Jefferson City, is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News