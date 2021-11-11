Alan Lehman

EUREKA – Alan “Al” Miller Lehman, 94, died at 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born May 21, 1927, in Erie, Pa., the son of Simon and Elizabeth Miller Lehman. He married Imogene Winkler on May 5, 1956, in Peoria. She died Oct. 20, 2005.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Leonardson, Morton and Melinda Lehman, Austin, Texas; one son, Martin (Mary) Lehman, Congerville and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Blaine Lehman, and pet cat, PJ.

Alan attended grade and high school in Girard, PA. He attended Pennsylvania State University, State College, and received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering in 1951. He was in the Army from 1951 to 1954 and was stationed at their Chemical and Radiological Lab in Edgewood, Md. Alan worked for Caterpillar at the Peoria Proving Grounds for 35 years before he retired in 1989 as a supervising engineer. He attended Eureka United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, board chair, sang in the choir and served as an usher. Alan served as president of the Congerville Community Club as well as the Eureka District No. 140 school board from 1971 to 1977, which included president from 1976 to 1977.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at the church with the Rev. Ted A. Hartley officiating. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.