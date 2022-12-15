EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

James Brady was chosen president of the county’s Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS).

Rudolph Eichenberger, an assistant professor of physics at Eureka College, recently completed his doctorate in education from Northern Colorado University, Greeley.

40 YEARS AGO

Don Hawthorne was lauded for three decades of service with the county.

Raye Craig (worthy matron) and Charles Scheller (worthy patron) were installed to respective posts with the local Doric group.

30 YEARS AGO

Amy Gouge became a Cadet with the Army.

Don and Kathleen Davidson were recognized by the town for their contribution to the expansion project at the lake.

20 YEARS AGO

An advisory committee was formed to study if it’s feasible to hire a county administrator.

The town approved an expansion of the water meter replacement project.

10 YEARS AGO

The Sheriff’s Department sponsored a holiday program for kids.

The town annexed three houses located on Highview Drive.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The village purchased a new truck at a cost of $2,393 from Sam Leman Chevrolet.

Herb Hodel and Myra Ruble were named king and queen of the high school homecoming.

40 YEARS AGO

The Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board approved a $1,400,000 tax levy.

The high school class of 1967 held a reunion at the Triangle Inn.

30 YEARS AGO

An open house was held for new Benson Post Office.

Shirley Bachman was appointed to the board of trustees at Goshen (Ind.) College.

20 YEARS AGO

Bob Huschen drew a 24-month term on the county board.

Andy Blunier and Jennifer Young were initiated into the Rotary Club.

10 YEARS AGO

The salt storage facility at the county highway department, located at the south edge of the village, was completed.

Michelle Robbins recently received a master’s degree in education from Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Mitchell Turley completed requirements at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station near Chicago.

Russell Esposito obtained a bachelor degree in business administration from the University of Dayton (Ohio).

40 YEARS AGO

Kenneth Lowery completed Army training at Ft. Dix outside of Trenton, N.J.

Plans were unveiled for a remodeling project of the basement at Filger Library that will be used as a children’s wing.

30 YEARS AGO

Bill Butler was lauded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 7185 for his work with a fingerprint program for school-aged children.

Eric Luckey was hired as a part-time officer on the police department.

20 YEARS AGO

Several of the buildings in the downtown area were remodeled through the use of funds in a tax increment financing (TIF) district.

A total of 37 youth comprised the confirmation class at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

10 YEARS AGO

Casey Lovel completed Army training at Ft. Sill in Lawton, Okla.

Kim Sullivan planned to retire after three-plus decades with Meyer-Jochums.