EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

James Garman, Bryon Gresham, George Hearne and Loren Hodel sought seats on the District 140 school board in the upcoming election.

Bonnie Moritz was tabbed to be president of the Woman’s Club.

40 YEARS AGO

The rescue squad helped to deliver Kevin White, infant son of Stew and Sharon White, on Interstate 74 just west of Goodfield.

J. David Thomas was appointed vice president of operations/strategic planning at Eureka College.

30 YEARS AGO

Heart House celebrated 12 months in operation.

Residents were warned about a string of rural burglaries around the area that included Livingston, Marshall, McLean and Woodford Counties.

20 YEARS AGO

Incumbent Darrell Punke will face challengers Ozzie Cranford and former member Milt Hinnen for a seat on the town board in the forthcoming election.

Olivia Finley received a sponsored through Elgin Community College, Elgin.

10 YEARS AGO

The county was the third healthiest in the state.

A fire broke out in the back of Movies America located in the Lakeview Shopping Center.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

The United Methodist Church unveiled plans for a new building.

Incumbent Mel Rocke will be challenged by Fallace Janssen for township auditor in the upcoming election.

40 YEARS AGO

Those who completed confirmation classes at Trinity Lutheran Church included Marc Hinkle, Krista Pinkham, Teresa Reilly, Keith Vogel, Ken Vogel and Esther Weir.

Seventh-grader Karen Callear advanced to the state junior high science fair,

30 YEARS AGO

DR’s Corner Tap held a grand opening event.

Vern Bowman was appointed Roanoke postmaster.

20 YEARS AGO

The county’s special education program will move to the junior high in Benson, effective in the fall.

Good Citizen Award winners at Sowers Elementary were Ruth Hodel, Payton Hostetler, Jessie Byrd, Josh Fehr, Ashley Frye, Cameron Anderson, Carla Martino, Taylor Sauder, Darcie Wagenbach, Austin Meinhold, Grace Aeschleman, Lane Johnson, Emilee Fehr, Amber Locke, Madison Hodel, Alissa Meinhold, Tyler Barth, Sadi Tammen, Kole Springer and Brian Haller.

10 YEARS AGO

The new ambulance was expected to be in operation very soon.

The District 60 school board approved a bid from Peoria-based PJ Hoerr for construction a new building to connect the high school and Sowers.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The village board approved a proposal to put a referendum to issue over $200,000 in in bonds for a new storm sewer for the upcoming election.

Junior high student Ann Kapraun won the recent county spelling bee held in Eureka.

40 YEARS AGO

Joe Chiola retired after nearly a quarter-century as a moulder operator with Minonk Baking Co.

Don Young completed a General Motors’ course in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale.

30 YEARS AGO

Demolition began on the village’s last grain elevator.

The Fieldcrest Citizens Advisory Council put together a community booklet.

20 YEARS AGO

Twelve Fieldcrest staff members were let go in an attempt to trim some of a $250,000 budget deficit.

The Rev. Richard Olson was installed as the new pastor at the Baptist Church.

10 YEARS AGO

The Knights of Columbus sponsored a youth Easter egg hunt at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Dan Oakley was hired to be the next Fieldcrest Superintendent, effective in early July.