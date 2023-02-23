EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

General Telephone delivered books to residents around town.

Janet Cawley and Cynthia Norris appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington,

40 YEARS AGO

Doug Bachman and siblings Rick and Ron Veatch recently bought John Keller & Son, a construction firm, located in the 600 block of E. Center St. (U.S. Route 24).

David Madsen won the county spelling bee held at the high school.

30 YEARS AGO

Bill Lynn will be recognized for outstanding service by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) at upcoming event in Pontiac.

High school senior Tony Schreck was named the recipient of the Good Citizen Award through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

20 YEARS AGO

The town board approved the annexation of the proposed Parkview Estates subdivision located on the east side along 4-H Road.

Sam Newson won the county spelling bee held at the Cerf Center on the Eureka College campus.

10 YEARS AGO

The town board gave the green light on an amendment to a current ordinance that governed the use of the firing range by the police department.

Jaimie Barrett, Stephanie Brush, Trisha Coughenour, Katy Crenshaw, Andrew Hoerr, Tracy Leman, Kyle Silverthorn, Christopher Smith and Brad Zehr were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley University, Peoria.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Bill Leman was picked president of the Rotary Club.

Judy Sauder was selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at IWU.

40 YEARS AGO

Raymond Isaia was promoted to Major with the Air Force.

Pat Ceresoli, Leona Schlomer and Doris Smith attended a meeting of the Central Illinois Sunday School Association in Peoria.

30 YEARS AGO

The village board hired the Peoria firm of Clifton & Gunderson as their auditor.

High school senior Mary Peterson won the Good Citizen Award through DAR.

20 YEARS AGO

A new dining area was completed at the Dairy Swirl.

Krista Knapp planned to open a tea room adjacent to Lifts of Illinois along Front Street (Illinois Route 116).

10 YEARS AGO

Gary Corson and Dan Steffen were lauded for three decades of service with the county highway department.

Rachael Shore was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Gary O’Brien purchased Jean’s Tap in Rutland from Jean Mueller and re-named it O’Bs.

Lynn Tweedt was selected to the President’s list for the fall semester at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

40 YEARS AGO

Blanche Stepier returned from a six-week visit with family in Phoenix, Ariz.

Vickie Cummings (fifth), Jennifer Milashoski (sixth), Janelle Herman (seventh) and Cheryl Budde (eighth) were respective level winners in the recent grade school spelling bee.

30 YEARS AGO

Todd Darm completed Army training at Ft. Leonard Wood near Waynesville, Mo.

Joe and Agnes Nemmers attended the recent VFW Voice of Democracy banquet held in Springfield.

20 YEARS AGO

The village sought volunteers to serve on various civic organizations.

LeAnn Shirley appeared on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Truman State (Mo.) University, Kirksville.

10 YEARS AGO

Deb Stewart resigned as chief of the ambulance squad, effective in early April. She served the post for the past 84 months.

Sara McNamara was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley.