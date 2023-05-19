EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Marcia Bailey, Cornelia Revord and Mary Sharp were picked to the community nursery school board.

Shirley Rhoades was appointed president of the Jaycee Wives.

40 YEARS AGO

Former Superintendent of Schools Dale Moore retired after three and half plus decades in the educational field.

Peg Smith obtained a bachelor’s degree restaurant hotel/institutional management from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

30 YEARS AGO

The Sheriff’s Department acquired a drug dog.

Glenn Corbly Jr. completed a master of divinity degree from the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in the Chicago suburb of Evanston.

20 YEARS AGO

The Rev. Dick Richards was recently installed pastor of the Eureka Christian Church.

Rocco’s Pizza moved from its location in the 100 block of N. Main St. to the former Myers Homestead Restaurant in Metamora.

10 YEARS AGO

The county board approved a three and a half percent raise for non-union employees.

The town extended a cable television service agreement with Mediacom for another seven months.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Dennis Kirby was promoted to a post in the compensation department with State Farm at their corporate headquarters in Bloomington.

Linda Witzig was named president of Ladies Unlimited.

40 YEARS AGO

The pool opened up for business at the park.

Mike Adams planned to open a local appliance repair business.

30 YEARS AGO

Dan Bertrand was hired as the new principal at the high school, effective in early July.

Larry Olson was selected as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club.

20 YEARS AGO

District 60 received a lighting grant for almost $71,000 from the state’s Clean Energy Community Foundation.

Ashley Wiegand was named valedictorian of the high school graduation class.

10 YEARS AGO

Club 116 re-opened as Eden’s Club 116 with Fred and Phyllis Eden as the owners.

John Streit was named principal at the junior high, effective in early July.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

The community swimming pool opened for business.

Dave Fewell and Brad Janssen bought Howard’s Tap from Howard Park.

40 YEARS AGO

Thomas Johnston completed a mechanical course with the Army at Ft. Knox near Louisville, Ky.

The fire protection district received a $1,500 federal grant.

30 YEARS AGO

The village expected to increase sewer and water rates.

Bonnie Renken completed coursework from the Mennonite School of Nursing in Bloomington.

20 YEARS AGO

Dr. Paul Naik celebrated a quarter-century in the dental industry.

Dan Klendworth received a bachelor’s degree in business administration/economics from Illinois College, Jacksonville.

10 YEARS AGO

Jerrod Barth and Megan Rients recently obtained bachelor degrees from Eureka College.

Shannon McKay appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at MacMurray College, Jacksonville.